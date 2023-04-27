Online clothes shop for pets hit with unprecedented demand for royal memorabilia ahead of King’s coronation

One of the company's designs

An online clothes shop for pets has been hit with unprecedented demand for royal memorabilia ahead of the King’s Coronation.

T-shirts for dogs commemorating the big day have been flying off the shelves at UrbanPup.com’s Bangor warehouse.

Owner Denis Kelly set up the business in 2008 after a relative bought him a coat for his dog.

“I had been selling DVDs before that, and with changing technology, I knew I needed to do something different,” he said.

“I looked into it and saw there was a big market for pet clothes and merchandise.

“We print the T-shirts in-house and like to help people include animals in special occasions.”

The 60-year-old said the royal family had worldwide appeal, something his business capitalised on during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

“We did it again for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, and we made special T-shirts when Kate and William got married,” he added.

More than 26 million people watched that wedding on television, 58 years after more than 20 million people tuned in to watch the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.

Millions of eyes will be on the late Queen’s eldest son when he is crowned King on May 6 alongside Queen Consort Camilla in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Denis Kelly

Mr Kelly has noticed a growing desire for pets to be part of the pomp and pageantry.

“Lots of people go to street parties and garden parties on royal occasions and want to bring their dogs,” he said.

“Loads of pubs allow dogs now, so people naturally want them to be involved.

“Why would you leave the dog at home?”

His customers were already spread out around the world before the Coronation was announced, with the business receiving orders from as far away as Australia.

Anticipation for the big day has been good for business.

“We only launched [the Coronation-themed items] on Monday, but we’ve sold lots of them,” Mr Kelly said.

“They are in-demand in England obviously, but plenty of people elsewhere are buying them to use on the day but also to keep as souvenirs.

“A lot of people treat their dogs as children. They want them to have the memorabilia.”

The designs were drawn up by his business partner, Andrew Cosgrow, who takes the creative lead in projects.

Mr Kelly said: “Our most popular prints are football teams.

“We’ve just signed an agreement with Celtic, so we will be unveiling a new print soon to sit alongside our Rangers and Northern Ireland offering.

“But we are always looking out for the next royal event.”

More traditionally, the linen and textiles firm Ulster Weavers has launched commemorative tea towels to mark the occasion.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for... our Coronation tea towels have landed,” the company wrote on social media.

“Ulster Weavers has a proud history of creating unique and distinctive commemorative tea towels for historic royal occasions that resonate with our customers across the world.”

It follows the company’s Platinum Jubilee tea towel, which was so successful that the firm doubled production.