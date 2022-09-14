Online fundraiser created to support family of murdered Hollie Thomson

An online fundraiser has been created by friends of murdered 28-year-old Hollie Thomson to help support her family and daughter following her death, as well as to help with funeral costs.

The young mother, from the Greenan area in west Belfast, was found dead at her home on Sunday September 11.

A murder investigation was launched following a post-mortem examination of her body and her partner - 31-year-old Christopher Morelli - has now been charged with her murder.

Read more Partner of Hollie Thomson appears in court charged with her murder in Belfast

Over £2,500 has been raised in less than 24 hours on the GoFundMe page set up by friends of Hollie’s sister Katie.

They said: “Dear friends, family and the people of Belfast, on the sudden passing of Hollie Thomson, the sister of our good friend Katie who’s [sic] life was taken very suddenly & unexpectedly from her friends and family who loved her dearly.

“Hollie was adored by her family especially sister Katie & Little girl Ayla. No family when dealing with the loss of a loved one, Hollie always wanted to have a support fund for her daughter and did not get a chance to do so.

“Therefore if you feel you would like to make a small contribution to help towards this, it would be greatly appreciated by all.

“Hollie’s family and circle of friends are devastated by her passing and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Hollie will know how wonderful she was we are all thinking of her family and friends and this devastating time.

“Please consider donating if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time.”

Initial post-mortem results indicated Ms Thomson had died from suffocation and had a fracture to cartilage in her neck.

A police officer in a court hearing on Wednesday said CCTV is still being collected in relation to the case and officers are in the process of interviewing potential witnesses.

She added that an “object we believe was involved during the commission of this offence remains outstanding”.

District Judge McGarrity denied bail, with Morelli to appear before the court via video link on October 12.

Donations can be made to the online fundraiser via the https://www.gofundme.com/f/Hollie-thomsons-funeral link.