Online hit: Busker hopes to keep 'special boy' Noah in our hearts with his song

A tribute to Noah Donohoe by Belfast busker John Garrity was viewed more than a quarter of a million times in less than five days, the singer said.

The response to the posting of Forever Young has been "amazing", said Garrity who developed a relationship with Noah's mother Fiona and other family members after dedicating another song to the teenager, who died last June.

Fiona "has shown her appreciation and gratitude and she really loves it," Garrity told Q Radio's Yasmin Zemmoura.

"They are going through a really difficult time and the main thing is to raise that bit of awareness (that) he's in our memories and in our hearts. Hopefully it comes across that way," said Garrity.

Noah, a 14-year-old St Malachy's College student, was found dead in a storm drain following a massive search operation after he went missing in north Belfast.

Garrity's cover of Forever Young, written and first recorded by Alphaville in 1984, was posted online on January 21.

"It's been amazing. I think online it's got well over a quarter of a million views," the Co Fermanagh man (28) said.

Garrity said he was moved to record the song not only in memory of Noah, a "special boy", and for the family but also to perhaps deliver some wider comfort in difficult times.

"That's all that I want, to give a bit of comfort," he said.

"I know times are difficult as it is, people need to spread love and joy and to remember people that need to be remembered."

Garrity said he had been recording with others in Belfast's Attic Studios and when they played back Forever Young, he knew it was one that could be used "to raise awareness for (Noah) so that we will never forget him and the song is always going to be online".

