Online sexual abuse crimes in Northern Ireland rose by over 80% in previous three years - new PSNI figures reveal

Online sexual abuse crimes in Northern Ireland have risen by more than 80% in the last three years, according to new figures revealed by the PSNI.

They said the statistics from 2020/21 show 308 such crimes were reported to the force, a significant increase from the 2016/17 figure of 178.

Such crimes include sexual assault, rape, or sexual communication with a child where any element of the offence was committed online.

The PSNI said their Child Internet Protection Team (CIPT) are the “busiest they have ever been” since their inception in 2010, with the unit having doubled in size.

Since January 2021, the team have been involved in 125 searches – relating to almost three a week - resulting in 52 arrests for offences, including possession, making and distributing indecent images and sexual communication with a child.

They said the number of searches and arrests have increased by over 23% and 18% respectively compared with the previous 12 months.

The stark figures come on Safer Internet Day, with the PSNI set to issue a video to all schools with the aim to educate parents by highlighting the potential dangers for their children online.

A new online safety app, Safer Schools NI, has also been launched on Safer Internet Day by schools across the community, wirth over 50% of schools here signing up to use the platform.

The digital safeguarding communication toolkit full of online safety resources, up-to-date advice and guidance, available to school staff, parents, carers and pupils has been curated alongside online safety expert and former head of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Command Jim Gamble, alongside a panel of other education professionals.

Colin Stitt, Head of Service at Safer Schools NI said: “Educating and Empowering children and young people to be safer on the internet every day is at the heart of Safer Schools NI.

"In our experience, the best way to make children safer, is to provide staff, parents and carers with the advice and help they need. From navigating the emerging risks of the latest TikTok challenge to protecting young people from harmful content in gaming platforms, Safer Schools NI is there 24/7, when you need it, where you need it – it’s on the device in your pocket.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan added: “We know that children are being groomed online in Northern Ireland.

“Children now have access to numerous digital devices at home, meaning they are at greater risk to be targeted by online predators.

“We want to help parents understand the dangers online and encourage them to have the same safeguarding conversations that they would if their children were leaving the house to go outside to play.

“Just because they are in their room on their devices, doesn’t mean they are safe. Your child could be talking to anyone online. Check in regularly, find out who they are talking to and educate yourself and your child about the importance of online safety.”

The PSNI said they would appeal to any parents concerned that children may be being groomed online or at risk, to contact police on 101, or in an emergency always dial 999.

For more information on how to spot the signs of online grooming you can visit the NSPCC website here: https://www.nspcc.org.uk/what-is-child-abuse/types-of-abuse/grooming/.