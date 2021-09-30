Only 54% of NI cancer patients received first treatment within 62 days of urgent GP referral, official figures reveal

June’s statistic means ministerial target of 95% was not met

There has been a rise in the number of cancer patient referrals. (Rui Vieira/PA)

There has been a rise in the number of cancer patients who started treatment following an urgent GP referral, however, just over 54% received their first treatment within 62 days – according to latest figures.

The Department of Health published on Thursday the NI Cancer Waiting Times Statistics Release for April, May and June.

Under a ministerial target, at least 95% of patients should begin their first treatment for cancer within 62 days following an urgent GP referral for suspect cancer.

In June, 448 patients started their first treatment for cancer following an urgent referral for suspect cancer.

Of these, 54.2% (243 patients) had started treatment within 62 days, compared with 50.1% (203 of the 405 patients) in May, 54.9% (214 of the 390 patients) in April and 56.2% (182 of the 324 patients) in June 2020.

That same month, 966 patients commenced their first treatment for cancer following a decision to treat being taken.

And of these, 93.4% (902) started treatment within 31 days, compared with 91.6% (812 of the 886 patients) in May, 88.1% (760 of the 863 patients) in April and 95.7% (682 of the 713 patients) in June 2020.

Figures in relation to urgent referrals for suspected breast cancer – which has a 14-day target – have revealed that in June 1,586 patients were seen by a specialist for a first assessment.

Of these, 71.2% (1,129) were seen within 14 days, compared with 34.7% (519 of the 1,497 patients) in May, 33.0% (423 of the 1,283 patients) in April and 87.8% (1,025 of the 1,167 patients) in June 2020.

This is similar to the 54% of patients starting treatment within the target time pre-pandemic.

Cancer charities have expressed concern over the latest figures.

Meanwhile, referrals for suspect breast cancer were 2,124 in June, compared to 1,917 in May, 2,150 in April and 1,624 in June 2020.

These suspect breast cancer referrals can be for advice, assessment or both.

Of those new referrals for suspect breast cancer in June, 1,472 (69.3%) were classified as urgent.

All health trusts missed the target for the quarter.

Andy Glyde, Cancer Research UK’s senior external affairs manager for Northern Ireland, said the statistics further underline the impact of the pandemic, and highlighted the fact that our cancer are “still under enormous pressure”.

“The onset of winter pressures is likely to make the situation worse and we’re concerned cancer survival could start to go backwards,” he said.

“But while some of the issues are due to backlogs and additional COVID-19 safety measures, long standing staff shortages which existed before the pandemic are at the heart of these delays.

“Investment is essential to deliver change for cancer patients. The Northern Ireland Executive must work to identify the funding needed to meet these challenges, reduce waiting times and make sure services meet future demand.”

Richard Spratt, CEO of Cancer Focus NI said the charity was “extremely disappointed” that yet again large numbers of cancer patients have not been seen with the department’s own target dates.

"This has been a consistent failure ever since these targets were set,” he stressed.

“These statistics are not just numbers; they represent real people. And when patients are waiting so long for a diagnostic test or treatment, the impact on them is devastating on top of all the other stresses associated with Covid-19.

"We see and hear this daily in our work supporting local patients and their families throughout their cancer journey, and our hearts go out to them.

"As shown in the recent Cancer Registry Annual Report for 2019, even pre-Covid the incidences and mortality from cancer were increasing, a trend exacerbated by an ageing population and health inequalities.

He added: “We fear that waiting times will continue to increase for many local people and continue to fall short of the mark given that we expect a cohort of people with a late diagnosis post-pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew cautiously welcomed the news that cancer waiting times have been reduced for many anxious patients, but insisted more needs to be done to tackle waiting lists.

“Today's news that waiting times for diagnosis and treatment of various cancers have been reduced is very welcome and assuring news for some cancer patients across the north,” said the Chair of the Health Committee.

"For some procedures we are still significantly off our targets, however the data shows that in June we have seen an improvement in patient waiting times for referrals and first definitive treatments.”

Both charities appealed to the public to respond to a number of virtual consultation events on a new 10-year cancer strategy for Northern Ireland organised by the Department of Health.

Online virtual events – which anyone can register for access online – are taking place on October 5, 2pm - 3.30pm, October 7, 11am - 12.30pm and October 12, 7pm - 8.30pm.

The draft cancer strategy consists of 67 recommendations and consultation will close on October 20 and the EQIA will close on November 17.

Further information on the consultation process are published on the Department of Health website.