‘Oops! What’s wrong with Eire?’: The Communards’ Rev Richard Coles upsets Irish fans on Twitter

TV personality and priest Richard Coles has apologised to Irish fans on Twitter for using ‘Eire’ instead of Ireland.

Church of England parish priest Reverend Coles was responding to a Tweet from RTE 2FM’s Dave Fanning, who was promoting his appearance on his radio show to talk about his new book on Sunday, when he said: “People of Eire I am among you.”

The former member of 1980s band the Communards came in for criticism and asked his 400,000 followers: “Oops! What’s wrong with Eire?”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Eire is Irish for Ireland and the word can come in for criticism when used in the English language.

UTV Live’s Paul Clark replied to Reverend Coles and said: “I occasionally meet people who still refer to it as The Free State…”

The Irish Free State was established in 1922 under the Anglo-Irish Treaty but was dissolved in 1937.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Jonathan Bennett added: “[It’s] a bit like calling Germany ‘Deutschland’, or Spain ‘Espana’. That’s not the name in the language you're speaking.”

Dermot Byrne replied to Rev Coles and said “it’s complicated… language often is”.

“There’s a whiff of the derisory in the word,” he continued. “Used by some (I’m generalising) English who attach a condescending tone to it.

“Eire is also the whole island not the Irish State. Yep it’s murky. I wouldn't lose much sleep over it though.”

Stephen Blott stated: “Eire was used by a certain class in England who refused to acknowledge Irish independence, and hence can now leave a bad taste when used in English.”

Joe Harbinson believed using Eire was seen as a “political statement”.

“The Irish constitution states that country’s name in English is Ireland but there’s an impression that the British don’t want to use that because it doesn't differentiate between ‘their bit’ Northern Ireland and the Republic,” he replied.

Ending the debate, Reverend Coles, who regularly appears on QI and Have I Got News For You?, tweeted: “For ‘Eire’ please substitute Ireland (with apologies).”