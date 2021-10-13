Open world-class hospitality school in Britain, says NI chef Clare Smyth

Success: Bushmills-born Clare Smyth is now the celebrated Chef-Patron of Core on London’s Kensington Park Road in Notting Hill

Northern Ireland’s highest-honoured chef has called for Britain to establish a “world-class hospitality school” in order to counter the loss of talent post-Brexit.

Bushmills-born Clare Smyth is one of only seven three Michelin-star chefs in the UK, sharing the honour with the likes of Heston Blumenthal and Gordon Ramsay - who she used to work with for eight years.

After striking out on her own four years ago, she is now the celebrated Chef-Patron of Core on London’s Kensington Park Road in Notting Hill, having also earned five AA rosettes as well as catering Harry and Megan’s wedding.

Now she is focused on the pursuit of culinary excellence, training her own staff in-house with her ‘Core Academy’ - but also calling for a sea-change in the industry.

She explained: “I want them all to leave Core full of knowledge, being super-confident and well-rounded individuals, knowing exactly what they’re doing.

“Plus, it’s a lot less stressful when people know what they’re doing. I have faith in my team.

"And if they’re not as good when I’m not here? Then we don’t deserve it.

“My biggest asset is my team and coming back out of the pandemic I knew I was going to need every single one of them.”

But it is the post-Brexit and post-Covid landscape that is also a concern for Clare, with an exodus of staff from European countries.

To mitigate this in the short-term, to allow talent from the likes of France and Switzerland to work in the UK, she has a sponsorship licence, but she believes we have to think bigger if they are to continue to hit the same standards.

She said: “I would like to see a world-class hospitality school in Britain. That would be a game changer.”

Clare’s love affair with food began when she was growing up on the family farm in Co Antrim and her stellar career saw her rise to become the first female chef in the UK to run a three-Michelin star restaurant.

Michelin judges praised her this year for “not just the food” but the “whole experience” of dining at Core, where set dinner menus range from £125 to £175 per head.

They added: “From the moment you arrive, her superb team will put you at ease with their warm welcome and natural pride in providing some of the smoothest, most attentive service around.

“The strength of the kitchen lies in its ability to create modern dishes that deliver superb flavours and textures but in a restrained, understated style.”

Clare also catered for a string of celebrities at last month’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards, where winners included Enniskillen-born Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar.

She told the magazine that “Britain’s got one of the best-value dining scenes in the world”.

But the hugely successful chef is also set to open her second establishment in Australia.

Called Oncore, and overlooking the famous Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, it is now ready to finally open its doors after the city has come out of a 107-day Covid closure earlier this week.

Clare added: “It’s something to look forward to when staff come out of lockdown - something waiting in the wings.”