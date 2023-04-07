Opening hours for Northern Ireland supermarkets and off-licences over Easter

As Easter weekend approaches, shoppers in Northern Ireland may be wondering about the opening hours of their local supermarkets.

Whether you're planning on stocking up on Easter treats, getting some last-minute groceries, or indulging in some retail therapy, we’ve listed some of the opening hours of Northern Ireland’s four biggest supermarkets.

Tesco Extra/Superstore

Saturday: 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am to 7pm

These hours do not apply to Tesco Express stores, which will be operating their usual opening times. However this will vary by location.

Asda

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Lidl

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday: 9am – 9pm

Sainsbury’s

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm

M&S

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday: 8am – 10pm

What about off-licences?

Prior to 2022, there were some additional licensing hours restrictions over the Easter period.

Licensed premises include businesses such as bars, restaurants, hotels and theatres who hold a licence to sell alcohol or 'liquor licence'.

Alcohol may normally be sold from 11:30 to 23:00, or on Sundays from 12:30 to 22:00.

Good Friday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.

Easter Saturday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00

Easter Sunday – Usual Sunday licensing hours. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 12:30 - 23:00, those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 10:00 – 22:00.

Easter Monday and Tuesday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.