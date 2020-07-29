Operation Venetic: Man charged with drugs offence after Derry searches

A man has been charged with a number of offences after searches in Londonderry on Wednesday.

A number of searches were conducted in the city as part of the National Crime Agency-led operation, Operation Venetic.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a 33-year-old man with offences including being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Operation Venetic has been described as the UK’s biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised crime.

It targets organised crime groups using encrypted technology in a bid to evade law enforcement.

Detective Chief Inspector Cummings said: “These searches and arrest targeting paramilitary organised criminality are further evidence of our determination to tackling criminality linked to illegal drug dealing activity and putting those involved in the illegal drugs trade before the courts.

“Police will continue to work as part of the community to end the harm caused by paramilitaries and drugs

“I would encourage anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs to get in touch with police on 101. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.