Operations being cancelled as NI health system struggles to cope 

Staff at Belfast City Hospital have been dealing with increased pressures due to Covid (Paul Faith/PA)

Health officials have refused to rule out the possibility of further cancelled cancer and transplant operations amid the latest Covid-19 wave.

Northern Ireland’s health trusts are cancelling elective surgeries as staff are diverted from normal duties to assist in intensive care units (ICUs) facing a surge of critically ill Covid-19 patients.

And as pressure mounts on Northern Ireland’s critical care units, NHS bosses are also looking at the possibility of reducing the ratio of specialist nurses caring for patients.

It comes less than 24 hours after First Minister Paul Givan said he would like to see all remaining Covid legal restrictions removed by the end of next month.

Meanwhile, Paul Cavanagh from the Health & Social Care Board warned the misery being endured by staff and patients is likely to continue largely unabated into the winter months.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday morning, he said: “We feel what is happening at the moment will probably endure right into the winter, so we might get some weeks and maybe, hopefully a month or so, where we’ll not see too much of an impact on critical care due to Covid.

“But we’re not very optimistic, I’ll be honest enough to say that as well.

“It’s very challenging, we’re therefore seeing operations being cancelled across all of our acute specialties, be it gynaecology, be it ear nose and throat, all of those various general surgery and there will be further cancellations next week.”

It comes as a senior medic at the briefing said dozens of life-saving cancer operations could be carried out for every person who becomes critically ill with Covid-19.

Dr George Gardiner, a critical care consultant, said: “We are doing our level best to continue with the operations that need to get done whilst still treating Covid at the same time.

“I have just come from a meeting where we planned the really important surgery for next week and we’ll try to get that done, assuming that we are not overwhelmed by more Covid admissions.”

Dr Gardiner said the public can help reduce the pressure on the system by getting vaccinated and adhering to Covid safety measures.

“Most of our patients are unvaccinated who come into critical care,” he continued.

“For every unnecessary illness that goes to critical care, that can be 30 to 40 bed days in intensive care - 30 or 40 bed days would see us do dozens of cancer operations that might need post op critical care.

“So please, this is the message that has to get out there, don’t get ill unnecessarily, don’t occupy a critical care bed because we need those beds to do urgent cancer surgery.”

Dr Gardiner also revealed young people in their teens, without pre-existing medical conditions, are also becoming so ill with Covid-19 that they require ventilation in ICU.

“We have seen patients down into the teens,” he said.

“There are people who are young, in their teens, 20s and 30s, who are getting ill and there isn’t very much else wrong with them.

“These are not patients with severe heart disease, congenital illnesses…being fit and healthy and young is not a barrier to getting severe Covid disease.

“It doesn’t happen as often, we didn’t really see any of it with the first couple of waves, but remember, old people and sicker people were vaccinated at the earliest opportunity, they have got immunity.

“The virus is not circulating in those groups anymore, it’s just got young, unvaccinated people to circulate in and it’s mutating.

“We’ve got the Delta variant, we don’t know what the next variant will be and we have got the additional winter pressures of RSV, which is a childhood illness which is going to be upon us soon.

“So, being young isn’t a get out of jail free card for Covid and it certainly doesn’t keep you out of intensive care.

“I’m afraid that vaccination and the usual precautions are the only things that are going to help.”