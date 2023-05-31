Opt-out system a game-changer for people languishing on waiting list

Organ donation and transplantation is one of the greatest success stories of our NHS. Organ donation is a precious gift - one donor could potentially save or transform the lives of up to nine people.

There are more patients awaiting an organ transplant than there are organs available. As a result, patients often endure many years of illness while waiting for a suitable organ. In some cases, the call never comes.

For organ donation to be considered, a patient reaching the end of his/her life must die in specific circumstances i.e. on an intensive care unit. Only 1% of all deaths occur under these circumstances. It is because of this rarity that every potential donation opportunity is so precious.

The top priority for doctors is to do everything we can to save the life of the individual in front of us. The medical teams involved in a patient’s care do not have access to any information regarding the individual's organ donation preferences, these medical teams are completely separate from the transplant teams.

Organ donation is only considered when all life-saving measures have been exhausted, and is a normal and routine part of this end-of-life conversation with the family of the patient.

Specialist nurses access the NHS Organ Donor Register (ODR) and establish whether the patient had recorded any decision about organ donation. If there is a recorded decision, this information will be provided to the family.

Under the new opt-out system, deemed consent is only applied in cases where the deceased individual did not make or record their decision. If the patient has not recorded a decision and has not opted out, the family is approached to seek their views on whether their loved one would have wanted to donate.

You will continue to have the right to choose whether to donate your organs. If you do not wish to be considered as a donor when you die, you should record your decision to opt-out, preferably on the ODR, and inform your family.

The death of a loved one can be a difficult and stressful time. By registering a decision on the ODR and talking to your family, you are removing the burden from them.

If you wish to donate your organs after your death, you can continue to opt-in to reinforce this decision, and it remains just as important to share your decision with family.

The ODR gives you the choice to opt-in, opt-out, withdraw, or amend your decision at any time – it is entirely your decision. When you register as a donor, you also have the option to specify which organs and tissues you wish to donate: either all organs and tissues or only those you select.

The new law will not create more potential donors. What it does aim to increase is the rate of consent (families supporting their loved one’s decision to donate) and ultimately the number of lifesaving organs available for transplantation.

For more information visit www.organdonationni.info

Dr Dominic Trainor is clinical lead for organ donation in Northern Ireland.