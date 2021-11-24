Orange Halls to open for anti-NI Protocol declaration signing

Orange Halls will be open to sign the declaration on Saturday

Orange Halls across Northern Ireland will open their doors this Saturday to facilitate the signing of an anti-Protocol declaration.

The declaration was initially launched online by the Orange Order and those wishing to sign it in person will on Saturday be facilitated in hundreds of halls losted on the Orange Order website.

The protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, avoiding a hard border with Ireland but creating additional bureaucratic barriers for goods crossing from Great Britain.

It has been fiercely opposed by unionists and loyalists.

A statement from the Orange Order claimed the "strength and depth" of opposition to it has regularly been downplayed and on occasions, dismissed altogether.

Their declaration is intended to highlight the issue and also offer support to unionism's political leaders.

Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning said: “The unionist population is united and strongly opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which sets Northern Ireland as a place apart from the rest of the United Kingdom.

“The protocol clearly undermines the sovereignty of the United Kingdom as we are subject to laws made by Europe.

He added: “Furthermore, it is delivering an all-Ireland economy as trade with the Republic of Ireland is growing, while trade with the rest of the United Kingdom is being frustrated and made increasingly difficult. As a result, traders and consumers are being forced to source goods from the Republic.”

Mr Henning added: “We are encouraging anyone who cares about the Union, regardless of party affiliation, to sign this Declaration and register their peaceful opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Full details of halls and opening times can be found by visiting www.goli.org.uk/declaration