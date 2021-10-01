Orange lodge condemns Parades Commission Belfast centenary parade ruling saying it creates Protestant ‘no go’ area

Parades body defends determination as ‘necessary, proportionate and fair’ and was made because Kilcoole area is ‘mixed’

A north Belfast Orange lodge has condemned a decision to ban a district centenary parade from entering the Kilcoole area claiming it has led to “immense anger”.

The lodge said the Parades Commission determination effectively created "a ‘no go’ area for Protestants in a community where the majority would be supporters of Orange traditions and culture".

The Parades Commission defended its ruling saying it took account of the area and believed its decision was “necessary, proportionate and fair”. It said it “deliberated carefully”.

The No.4 District issued a statement via the Orange Order on Friday, which claimed the parades body had “displayed contempt for the traditions and heritage of our community” in imposing the condition for the event.

A representative for North Belfast DUP branded the ban “appalling”, and accusing the body of once “again suppressing cultural expression by the Loyal Orders”.

The TUV, meanwhile, said the decision had resulted in “absolute fury” in an “area of good community relations”.

The parade, which will take place on Saturday, includes three bands Ballysillan Volunteers, Pride of Ardoyne and Cloughfern Young Conquerors.

A parade in 2018 was also subject to a dispute over the route.

According to the Parades Commission website around 500 people are expected to participate in the parade, which it categorised as “sensitive”.

The parade is to begin at 3pm from Wheatfield Drive and will disperse from the car park at Ballysillan Leisure Centre at 4.15pm.

However, the Parades Commission, has determined that the parade may only proceed to the junction of Ballysillan Road and Kilcoole Park stating that the “sensitive parts of the notified route are identified as being Kilcoole Park, Rosscoole Park and Mountcoole Park”.

"The commission has previously issued determinations on parades processing these areas, and the history of parades in the area is well documented,” it continued.

“Kilcoole Park is one of two entrance roads into a mixed residential area, described variously by a large number of residents as a ‘neutral area,’ a ‘peaceful, mixed area’ and as a ‘quiet area.’”

The commission noted that there have been parades in the area in the past, but also insisted that it had received “both written and oral” objections to the parade.

"The commission was however advised of ongoing community tensions in the area,” the body added.

In response members of No.4 District said it condemned in the “strongest possible terms the decision”, accusing the Commission of creating a “no-go” area for Protestants.

"By banning the procession from entering Kilcoole the commissioners have displayed contempt for the traditions and heritage of our community,” they said.

"This has led to immense anger amongst local residents. The overwhelming majority of the inhabitants in Kilcoole are Protestant and unionist, with many members of the Institution and their families living in the community."

Their statement added: “We do not claim Kilcoole as our own, recognising that there are a small number of residents from a differing tradition. However, we do expect where such a shared society exists that the traditions and values of the overwhelming majority of residents would be respected.

"This determination creates unnecessary community division and tension by effectively creating a ‘no go’ area for Protestants in a community where the majority would be supporters of Orange traditions and culture.”

The district said the “abhorrent decision is simply wrong, defies logic and goes against natural justice”.

"The Parades Commission is still basing its decisions on unfair legislation,” it claimed.

“We call yet again for the commissioners to resign, the Parades Commission to be disbanded and the relevant legislation retired.”

North Belfast DUP said it was part of a delegation which met with the commission in a bid to remove the restriction.

“Whilst the permitted route has now been extended, it is disgraceful that the parade is still not permitted to enter the Kilcoole area which is a majority Protestant area where many members of the Loyal Orders live,” they said.

"This is a settled community with a long history of Loyal Order parades, yet the Parades Commission seem determined to damage community relations by promoting and rewarding intolerance of the Loyal Orders.”

TUV north Belfast candidate and party secretary Ron McDowell said he was encouraging people to peacefully protest the decision.

"In an area of shared space there is now a ‘no Orange allowed’ message from the Parades Commission. I know these people and it is safe to say that this decision is a total disgrace,” he said.

"There can be no place for the commission in a Northern Ireland representative of all our citizens.

"Some loyalists are wondering if, with two-tier policing, dual language street signage, the Protocol and these preposterous Parades Commission decisions, there is a desire on the part of some to provoke a reaction from the PUL (Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist) community. If so, it may just work because right now our community is furious.”

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, a spokesperson for the Commission said: “The Commission has deliberated carefully on the impact of the parade along the entirety of its notified route and considered a number of factors, including the size of the proposed parade, the mixed residential nature of part of the route, widely reported rising tensions in the area and potential adverse impacts on community relations.

“Having considered all information and representations received in relation to this parade, the commission is satisfied that the conditions imposed are necessary, proportionate and fair.”

They added: “The commission continues to encourage all parties to this parading dispute to enter into dialogue to achieve an accommodation which reflects the needs of the local communities.”