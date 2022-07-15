Orange Order chief Mervyn Gibson ‘totally condemns’ burning of effigies, but hits back at suggestion of bonfire regulation

The Grand Secretary of the Orange Order has “totally condemned” the burning of effigies or election posters on Eleventh Night bonfires but said the issue isn’t addressed through legislation.

Rev Mervyn Gibson said the majority of bonfires during the annual Twelfth celebrations passed off peacefully and said the “one or two” that remain of concern can be addressed through working with “local bonfire builders and communities”.

He added that the burning of election posters and effigies should be considered hate crimes and claimed he is “not against regulation” but said was “for proportionality”.

Rev Gibson was speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme following calls from some for new regulations around the pyres to be enacted after effigies of several politicians including Naomi Long and Michelle O’Neill were placed on a Carrickfergus bonfire.

The PSNI confirmed they are investigating after the effigies were hung from the Glenfield bonfire and the incident has also led to widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum.

On Thursday, Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong called for regulations to be introduced for Eleventh Night bonfires in a bid to tackle the scenes in recent days which have also seen election posters and sectarian slurs attached to the pyres.

Ms Armstrong claimed many in the unionist community have told her they would welcome the regulation of bonfires.

According to Rev Gibson, it is not necessary to “tell people through legislation what is right and wrong”.

“The police are investigating to see if a crime has been committed so that implies there could be legislation to deal with this already,” he said.

“You don’t legislate continually because some people in the community are doing the wrong things. What you do is try and bring people along with you.

“I think it is a protest [to burn an Irish flag], whether it is legitimate or not is another thing. That is for the police to decide.

“I think times have moved on and I don’t see any justification for burning a flag now. Although I have to say, I do understand the tension again with the stance from the south on the protocol.

“Burning a flag is an entirely different thing from burning an effigy or election poster which is to be totally condemned.

“I’d prefer to see no effigies or flags on a bonfire. I don’t think we need to denigrate another culture or country so we can celebrate.

“To go back to the posters and effigies, in my mind they should be a hate crime. I am not against regulation, what I am for is proportionality.

“You don’t legislate for one or two or three bonfires you try and deal with those bonfires.”