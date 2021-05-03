Orange Order chief’s comments on collapsing Assembly branded ‘reckless’ by Kyle Paisley

The twin brother of Ian Paisley has criticised comments made by the grand secretary of the Orange Order, after he said the DUP should not rule out “bringing down the Assembly”.

Kyle Paisley – the twin-brother of DUP MP Ian Paisley – made the comments on social media responding to an article in the News Letter on Monday.

In the interview, the Orange Order chief Mervyn Gibson suggested that the next leader of the DUP must be “committed to removing the Northern Ireland Protocol by whatever means necessary”, while adding this should not involve violence.

Mr Gibson said whoever the leader is, their priority should be “to get rid of the protocol” and added: “If it takes bringing down the Assembly.”

It comes as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson officially put himself forward as a candidate in the upcoming DUP leadership contest on Monday, joining Edwin Poots in contesting the vacant role.

Responding to Mr Gibson’s comments on Twitter on Monday, Kyle Paisley described the remarks made by the grand secretary as “reckless nonsense”.

“N.I. will not be saved by collapsing the only thing that stands between its present position and an unaccountable London-Dublin joint authority,” wrote Mr Paisley.

“If the next DUP leader collapses Stormont, N.I. will be lucky to see another 10 years, never mind 100, as part of the UK.”

It comes amid continuing loyalist protest around the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

Further demonstrations against the post-Brexit UK-EU trade deal were held in Belfast on Saturday, when around 100 people took part in a band parade around the Rathcoole estate by the Cloughfern Young Conquerors and a small crowd gathered outside Belfast City Hall.