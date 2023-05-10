Orange Order condemns ‘sectarian hate’ after theft of coronation banner from Belfast Lodge

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has condemned the theft of a banner marking the Coronation of King Charles from an Orange Hall on the outskirts of Belfast.

The banner was taken from Dunmurry Orange Hall on Friday.

Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning said the theft of the banner was a “disgrace” and that it should be treated as a sectarian hate crime.

“The theft of the banner marking the Coronation of King Charles III from Dunmurry Orange Hall while the members of the local lodge, Dunmurry True Blues LOL 1046, were holding their monthly meeting is nothing short of a disgrace,” he said.

“While there may be those who do not wish to celebrate the wonderful occasion that was the Coronation, that does not give them the right to steal the property of those who do.

Mr Henning said that the theft of the banner was more than theft, it was an act of disrespect towards the Lodge.

He said the incident “must be condemned and called out for the sectarian hate crime that it most certainly is.”

“To come to the hall while the lodge members were meeting inside and remove the banner from the side of the building shows once again that there are those in the community who will not respect or even tolerate the views of others.”

The PSNI confirmed that they were investigating the incident.

Inspector Hamilton said: “Police received a report that a banner had been stolen from outside the hall on the Upper Dunmurry Lane, which is believed to have occurred sometime on Friday evening.”

Police have asked that anyone with information about the incident contact them via 101.