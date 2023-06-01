Orange Order decries ‘unacceptably low’ election turnout as it vows ‘no surrender’ over border poll

Apprentice Boys of Derry say no return to Stormont until Protocol issues resolved

The Orange Order’s official newspaper has said the recent council election results “must be a wake-up call” for unionism after an “unacceptably low turnout”.

An editorial in the Orange Standard said the result has thrown up challenges for the main unionist parties about getting their voters out and managing vote transfers to other parties.

Unionist parties need to examine how support for unionism can be cultivated, it said, by recognising that new votes may well need to come from those who do not share their view on “important religious, moral and social matters”.

Unionist parties need to reach out and connect with younger voters in the same way Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party have, the editorial suggested.

“The need to significantly reduce apathy amongst the unionist voter base was one of the issues that came to the fore. In some areas with a unionist majority the turnout of eligible voters was as low as 40%,” it said.

“A significant piece of work must be carried out to enhance unionist engagement with the political process – and in particular when it comes to elections. As a unionist community we must stand up and be counted when it really matters.”

The ongoing “bullish attitude” of Government ministers and officials, combined with the “dismissive attitude” of the press and other parties regarding the genuine concerns of unionists, has led to further community frustration, the paper said.

The DUP’s boycott of the Assembly was defended, with the paper suggesting the party has been unfairly blamed for current issues with the health service and teachers’ pay.

While the election should have been about local council services and facilities, “it was equally about Northern Ireland’s future place in the United Kingdom”.

“Given the current attitude of the Conservative government towards unionists, we should not assume that they will refuse nationalism’s demand.”

The paper continued: “The main challenges to Unionism are the continued coalescence of the Nationalist community around Sinn Fein and all they stand for; the mobilising of the young vote by non-Unionist Parties; the unacceptably low turnout in traditionally unionist areas and the lack of strategic co-operation and transfers between unionist candidates to maximise representation.

“Rather than languish in self-pity and talk up the inevitability of a border poll, the current situation must be a wake-up call to everyone who considers themselves to be a unionist.

“There can be no surrender to republicans who now may well assume that the unionist community is a demoralised and beaten one who will eventually quietly disappear.

"With a general election on the horizon, we must use the current disappointment as a catalyst to urgently identify and address the electoral challenges we face.”

Meanwhile, the Apprentice Boys of Derry (ABOD) have said the Northern Ireland Protocol remains “damaging to the Union through the continued dominance of EU law and regulations across manufacturing, processing, and trade.”

The cost of doing business and the reduction in consumer choice will increase everyday prices and NI will be left paying for the “arrogance” of London, Brussels and Dublin, according to ABOD.

It suggested the Windsor Framework has done little more than reduce the number of boxes to be ticked on the forms required by the EU for what ought to be routine trade transactions within the UK.

A statement signed by General Secretary William Moore and Governor Graeme Stenhouse concluded: “Unionist parties in Northern Ireland ought to be holding the Westminster Government’s feet to the fire.

"There should not even be a thought about returning to Stormont before the outworking of the Prime Minister’s kowtowing to the EU is fully understood.

“While some might laud extra cash for the Northern Ireland budget as an excuse to return to Stormont, that will not make one jot of difference to the implementation of the Protocol.

“It should go without saying that the Union is not for sale.”