Orange Order insists its halls be protected under new law

The church in Larne which was attacked by vandals at the weekend

The Orange Order has told the Justice Minister that its halls should be included in any new legislation aimed at protecting Northern Ireland's religious buildings from attacks.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said her department's officials are currently exploring whether a scheme similar to the Places of Worship Security Fund that operates in England and Wales could be implemented in Northern Ireland.

However, the Department of Justice would not commit further yesterday as to whether buildings that belong to the Order would qualify under the proposed law.

Last week, Mrs Long had the issue first put to her by DUP MLA Gordon Dunne in a ministerial question.

"I will consider this further once I have had the opportunity to reflect on the findings," she responded.

The introduction of a Places of Worship Security Scheme would bring Northern Ireland into line with England and Wales, which both have the protection in operation.

It would allow institutions to apply for money to install security measures on their properties.

A spokesperson for the Orange Order said it is an organisation that seeks to promote reformed faith, and if the aim of the proposed legislation is to protect religious organisations and their property, then its halls should be included.

"The reality is that while legislation may be of some help, really what is required is a change of attitude from those people who are willing to go out and attack church buildings, GAA clubs or Orange halls," continued the spokesperson.

"Such negative sectarian behaviour is wrong, no matter whether it is against property or an individual. Such hate crimes are to be condemned and should be treated as very serious in nature."

The Department of Justice was asked by the Belfast Telegraph if buildings belonging to the Orange Order would be included in the proposed legislation.

A spokesperson replied: "The funding places of worship scheme in England and Wales is not a statute provision.

"The Department of Justice is currently exploring evidence-based information in relation to attacks on places on worship in order to assess if any similar scheme in Northern Ireland is required."

Ms Long confirmed that between 2016 and 2019 there were 445 recorded attacks on places of worship including churches, churchyards and cemeteries.

According to PSNI data released last November on incidents and crimes with a hate motivation, there were five attacks recorded at churches or chapels between October 2017 and September 2018, and eight attacks between October 2018 and September 2019.

Mr Dunne has backed moves to bring in legislation to protect churches here.

He said: "Freedom of religion and belief is a bedrock value of our society."

A Catholic church in Larne was targeted at the weekend in what police are treating as a hate crime.

It was reported that at 11am on Sunday a paint bomb had been thrown at St MacNissi's Parish Church on Agnew Street overnight. It hit the church's perimeter wall.

Sergeant Alan Lowry said: "Enquiries are continuing and at this stage the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime."

Police have appealed for anyone with any information in relation to the church attack to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 608 16/02/20.