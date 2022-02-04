Orange Order: No Executive for ‘as long as it takes’ to remove NI Protocol

The Orange Order has said there should be no Executive in place for “as long as it takes” in order to remove key aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, Rev Mervyn Gibson told BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra programme he was not aware the DUP planned to resign their First Minister Paul Givan, but acknowledged the issue “had to come to a head”.

He refuted allegations that the move by the DUP to bring down the Executive was a “stunt” and said he saw no point in an Assembly returning unless the protocol is changed.

Sir Jeffrey’s decision to pull Mr Givan out of office is part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against the post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Givan’s resignation, which came into effect at midnight, automatically removed Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her position.

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.

Mr Gibson told BBC Radio Ulster he has been “talking to all the unionist leaders quite regularly” over the possibility of the Executive collapsing and said it has been “signaled for quite a while”.

When asked if there should be an early election, with Sinn Fein calling for one, Mr Gibson said he only wanted an election when the issue of the protocol could be sorted and said there was “no point” coming out of the institutions and “going back when the protocol is still in place”.

“It had to come to a head and that head came yesterday,” he said.

“I don’t have a position on an early election personally. I want to see an election when we can go back into the Assembly and the protocol is sorted out.

“There is no point coming out of the Assembly and going back when the protocol is still in place.

“There needs to be unfettered access to goods within the UK market.

“No checks on any goods sold internally. That is a principle I think most parties could agree with.

“Secondly the case of Europe having control over some of our laws, albeit trade laws.

“If those two issues are dealt with our politicians would be happy enough to look at what special arrangements can be made.

“I think many unionists have been calling for this for some time to focus minds in the negotiations. I certainly don’t see it as a stunt.

“I would like it [power sharing] restored tomorrow if the protocol was sorted out.

“I don’t know [how long institutions will be down] that is up to the EU and UK Government to sort it out. As long as it takes.”