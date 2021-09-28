Orange Order say EU ‘not listening’ as they join unionist declaration opposing NI protocol

SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole accuses unionist leaders of wanting to ‘go back in time’

A pledge by the four main unionist parties reaffirming their opposition to the contentious NI Protocol has been welcomed by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

The declaration was released earlier on Tuesday by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie (UUP), TUV leader Jim Allister and Billy Hutchinson from the PUP.

The Orange Order said they “stands foursquare with them” in opposition to the protocol.

It comes as the SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole accused the unionist leaders signing the declaration of wanting to “go back in time before 2016” as he said other unionist leaders want to “go back to 1912”.

In the statement, the Orange Order referred to “seemingly endless negotiations and diplomacy”, before accusing the EU of being “not prepared to listen”.

“It is now time for our Government to act without further procrastination, which has to date simply pushed the problem down the road. The situation requires clear, immediate and decisive action,” the Orange Order said.

“In light of the united and determined Unionist rejection of the current arrangements, we implore our Prime Minister Boris Johnson to act now in the interests of the entire United Kingdom and rid us of this wholly unsatisfactory Protocol.”

The protocol effectively creates a trade border down the Irish sea between NI and the rest of the UK and was put in place to avoid placing border checks between the Republic and NI.

Mr O’Toole said the declaration was an attempt to “distract” from what he described as the “damaging” impacts of Brexit.

"It is surreal to see the DUP and others inflame anger over the Protocol at the very same moment as the reality of Brexit overall is being shown on our TV screens,” said the SDLP MLA.

“The DUP and others are using the anniversary of the Ulster Covenant to beat the drum of anger and distract form the effects of the Brexit they championed.

“The reality is that Brexit isn’t working. It was never going to. Some unionist leaders seem like they want to go back in time to before 2016 – unfortunately we can’t. Other unionists want to go back to 1912, as they made clear today. That is even more unrealistic – they don’t get to assert their demands in that way anymore."

The declaration by the unionist leaders states: “We... affirm our opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, its mechanisms and structures and reaffirm our unalterable position that the protocol must be rejected and replaced by arrangements which fully respect Northern Ireland’s position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom.”

The joint statement goes on to insist that economically, “the protocol has inflicted grave damage on many business sectors, which will increase with the end of grace periods”.

"The huge disruption of trade in the supply of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland has caused unnecessary supply chain disruption and unacceptable and unsustainable levels of bureaucracy and barriers to trade within our own nation,” it explains.

"The resulting diversion and reorientation of trade is destructive of Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom and will result in an economic realignment which is unacceptable.”

The leaders stress the current status quo in which the European Union “asserts sovereignty over economic and trading matters in Northern Ireland, subjecting us to their laws – which we cannot change – and the rule of the European Court of Justice without local political representation” creates “a major democratic deficit”.

“Going forward, any agreement which fails to ensure a proportionate and equitable solution which respects the sovereignty of the United Kingdom and restores our unfettered place within the Internal Market, cannot command the support of the unionist community,” it continued.

“We wish nothing more than good and practical relations with the European Union and the Irish Republic which is our nearest neighbour and with whom we share a frontier between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"However, this cannot be achieved with Great Britain designated as a ‘third country’, with a regulatory border partitioning the United Kingdom, and subjecting Northern Ireland to European Union laws and jurisdiction.”

This fresh sign of unity comes just days after Mr Beattie ruled out a unionist pact with the DUP for next year’s Assembly elections.

Sir Jeffrey had urged unionists to work together to help return “as many as possible pro-Union, anti-protocol MLAs”.

In response, Mr Beattie said there “will be no pacts”

Responding to the declaration, Sinn Fein said unionists had to “accept realities”.

MLA Declan Kearney argued there is “no credible alternative” and said the trading arrangements agreed by the UK and EU is “here to stay”.

“The focus now must be on full and flexible implementation of the Protocol to give certainty and stability for local businesses and wider society,” he added.

"It is past time for unionist and Tory politicians to accept the reality that the Protocol will not be wished away or renegotiated.”