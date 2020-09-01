Orange Order's commemoration in Belfast for its slain members

The Orange Order held an annual day of remembrance in Belfast on Tuesday for members killed during The Troubles.

Marking the third annual Orange Victims' Day, a wreath laying ceremony for 339 members who were killed was held in the Grand Lodge of Ireland's Schomberg House.

Leaders from all of the Loyal Orders were present for the service including the Junior Grand Orange Lodge, Association of Loyal Orangewoman of Ireland, Royal Arch Purple Chapter, Royal Black Institution and the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

The service was led by Grand Master Edward Stevenson, and was among a number of commemorative events held this week as County, District and Private Lodges remembered members who were murdered within their own locality.

Speaking at the service, Grand Master Edward Stevenson said: "We come together to remember and respectfully pay tribute to the 338 Orangemen and one Orangewoman who were killed at the hands of republican terrorists during the Troubles. Many of those murdered were also members of our other Loyal Orders represented here today."

He added: "This annual commemoration illustrates our determination that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"This is a day of remembrance and reflection for the wider Orange family.

"We remember not only those who lost their lives but also the families who lost loved ones. We also remember those who suffered serious injuries and still bear the scars - both physically and emotionally."

He added that crosses in the memorial garden each represented "a small but important tribute to a life cruelly cut short".

Mr Stevenson also commented that the Orange Order would continue to support innocent victims and "challenge the republican agenda which would see the history books re-written".

Tuesday marked the 45th anniversary of the IRA attack on Tullyvallen Orange Hall, which claimed the lives of four Orangemen with a fifth later dying of his injuries.