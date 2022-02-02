Original copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses back on display in Belfast after restoration by expert Sean Madden

First edition of Joyce classic to star in Linen Hall Library festival

A recently restored first edition of James Joyce’s Ulysses is back on display in Belfast on the centenary of the writer’s modernist masterpiece.

It can be viewed in the Linen Hall Library as part of its inaugural Enlightenment Festival.

Sean Madden, a fine arts conservator from Lurgan, has been working to restore the volume’s binding in the run-up to the event, which will feature internal and external artistic light installations showcasing the library like never before.

Sean, who has worked on major projects involving pieces by Banksy and artefacts from the Titanic, explained: “This book has a soft blue colour paper.

“There is something about the binding that is unique and I didn’t want to effect change with that.

“The binding cover required structural repairs and treatment.

“I removed surface dirt and removed a few metal particles found naturally in the paper.

“I’ve worked to maintain the integrity of the binding and kept it intact.”

Also marking the centenary, and part of the festival, is a filmed reading of the book’s famous ‘I Will Yes: Molly’s Soliloquy’ performed by 22 local women from all walks of life.

Directed by Carol Moore, it was shot across three days by Chris Thompson in an Airbnb in Belfast.

Each reading was filmed separately and was posted on the library’s website at one minute past midnight this morning.

Festival artistic director Sean Doran said: “The noteworthiness of Ulysses, coupled with Belfast, is that Joyce was acutely conscious of Ireland breaking up when writing the episode in 1921.

“We’ve chosen the filmed reading to begin where Belfast is mentioned, and it is a nice contemporary touch that Molly’s bedroom in this instance is a Belfast Airbnb.

“Also contemporary is that we have chosen to highlight the one female episode of the 18 dominated by the two male protagonists, and indeed that was Joyce’s vision — (he was) a man ahead of his time.

“Joyce is on record as saying: ‘Yes is the most positive word in the human language’.

“He begins episode 18 with the word ‘yes’ and finishes with the word ‘yes’. It’s great to have Belfast saying ‘yes’; a nod to the city’s resilience and optimism.” Moore said it was a pleasure to be working with 22 amazing women, including actors Stella McCusker, Laura Hughes and Nicky Harley; historian and author Margaret Ward; Women in Business’s Jennifer Cairns, as well as playwrights, visual and performance artists, musicians and representatives from the voluntary and care sectors.

She added: “I’m sure they felt they were jumping into the unknown, as the Molly Bloom soliloquy is challenging even for a seasoned actor.

“The setting is Molly and Leopold’s bed, late at night.

“Molly is unable to sleep and so her mind wanders, words randomly flowing in a stream of consciousness.

“As a nod to this setting participants dressed in their own dressing gowns, from seductive silks to fluffy pinks and purples, and personalised the space with their photographs, crosses, hot water bottles, phones, iPads and alarm clocks.”

The Enlightenment Festival started yesterday and ends on Saturday.