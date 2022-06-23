Original Titanic plans sell in Belfast auction for almost £20,000

Original plans of the Titanic are to head to Australia after being snapped up at a Belfast auction for almost £20,000.

The document, which may have been on board the infamous cruise liner at one time before its sinking in 1912, was found in a Harland & Wolff tradesman’s box.

According to Justin Lowry from the city’s Square Auctions at On The Square Emporium, the plans were passed down from Robert Falconer Keith, the man who launched the Titanic.

Interestingly, the document might never have been seen again, having sat in a box for many decades unopened before emerging during a clear-out.

The plans show a detailed view of the ship and would have been used during the construction and fit out of the vessel.

Such plans would have been issued to the workers on the Titanic so they could find their way around the ship while they were working on it.

The piece on sale was a smaller version of the huge plans in the drawing offices at Harland & Wolff. The plan would be a gel-lithograph copy of the original plan and reportedly remained in good condition.

As the ship was not named at the time there is no name on the plans.

Justin Lowry outside On The Square Auctions, Heron Road, Belfast

Interest in the piece of history stretched around the world but the lucky winner was an individual from Australia who paid a total of £19,450.

The latest big-money sale of an item linked to the Titanic shows the enduring interest in the Belfast-built ship.

In April, Titanic memorabilia, including a badge given by a steward to a female friend aboard the ship shortly before it sank, fetched £68,000 at auction.

A letter written by American businessman and Titanic passenger, Oscar Holverson, also fetched £126,000 back in 2017.

Last month marked the 111-year anniversary of the day the ill-fated liner RMS Titanic rolled down the slipway in Belfast and touched the water for the first time.

The launch of the Titanic at the Harland & Wolff shipyards on May, 31, 1911, was watched by a reported 100,000 at the city’s docklands at 12.13pm that day.

The Titanic notoriously sank on her maiden transatlantic voyage 11 months after her launch, with the loss of more than 1,500 lives, when she struck an iceberg.

The sinking remains the worst maritime disaster of all time.