Ormeau Road Sean Graham massacre memorial arrest: Judicial review into officer's suspension

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland has confirmed it is launching judicial review proceedings into the suspension of an officer after the Sean Graham massacre memorial arrest in February.

One officer was suspended while another was repositioned after the controversy following a memorial event for those killed in the 1992 atrocity.

The chairman of the Police Federation of Northern Ireland - which represents the rank and file officers of the PSNI - Mark Lindsay, confirmed on Monday that Pre-Action Protocol papers would be submitted to Chief Constable Simon Byrne this week and warned the careers of both officers could be “threatened”.

“The officer is still very disappointed and annoyed that he remains suspended,” he told the BBC’s Nolan radio show.

“I don’t think there is any clarity in any of the papers what he has done. They both feel let down.

“Suspension does have implications on these officers' careers.

“They are both probationers and that probation will be extended as a result of this.”

Meanwhile, Mr Lindsay also called for frontline police officers to be higher up the priority list to be given a Covid-19 vaccine.

Advising that 4,000 vaccines would cover those officers working on the frontline, Mr Lindsay argued that the process would not come at the expense of more vulnerable sections of society.

“Officers are very concerned they are being put into these environments which are totally unpredictable,” he said.

“Our police officers are members of the community too. In doing their job and protecting the rest of society, they are being left vulnerable. They do find it quite disappointing.

“We don’t want to go ahead of vulnerable groups. There is no reason why this cannot be done in parallel.

“If we don’t get it, we are putting our people at risk, a risk which the Executive is happy to take.”