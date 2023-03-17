Oscar-winning An Irish Goodbye honoured at Irish President’s St Patrick’s Day reception

President Higgins and his wife welcomed a host of Irish acting talent to Áras an Uachtaráin on Friday.

An Irish Goodbye actor James Martin and writer Ross White were among a host of Irish film talent who attended a special St Patrick’s Day Presidential reception in Dublin on Friday.

The pair were guests of honour at an event hosted by Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin, with representatives present from fellow Oscar nominees An Cailín Ciúin (Catherine Clinch) and Banshees of Inisherin(Brendan Gleeson).

James and Ross were fresh from their Oscar success last Sunday night, where An Irish Goodbye picked up a statuette for Best Live Action Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

James, who is the son of famed Belfast broadcaster Ivan Martin, celebrated in style as LA’s Dolby Theatre, filled with the most famous faces in film, sang a chorus of Happy Birthday to him as he was collecting the award onstage alongside his co-stars and crew.

“I’m the first person with Down syndrome to win not just a Bafta, but an Oscar… Especially on my birthday, it’s fantastic,” James told the BBC following the star-studded event.

“It doesn’t matter if you have Down syndrome… as long as you do what you do — and I do what I can to be funny.”

Ross White and James Martin entertain President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina. Pic: Maxwells Photography

The black comedy was filmed in Derry, Saintfield and Templepatrick. It tells the tale of two estranged brothers, played by James and co-star Seamus O’Hara from Cushendun, who are brought back together in rural Northern Ireland following the death of their mother.

The story takes a turn when the brothers discover their mother has left a bucket list and James’s character, Lorcan, refuses to leave the family farm until the brothers have completed it together.

The cast received a heroes’ welcome on their return to Belfast in time for St Patrick’s Day, with writer Tom Berkeley announcing a cinema tour for the short film.

“We’re doing a big cinema tour of An Irish Goodbye, and we’re really excited for that,” he said.

“We’re coming back to Belfast, and then we’re in Dublin on March 24-25. There has been a lot of interest from people asking when they can see the film, so we wanted to give people the opportunity to see it in a cinema.”