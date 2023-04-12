Oscars star James Martin tells of ‘special’ shout out from Joe Biden

James Martin got a warm welcome from President Biden — © PA

Oscars star James Martin said it was “very special” to be applauded by US President Joe Biden.

Mr Biden pointed out the young actor’s presence in the audience at Ulster University.

He said he would brag to his daughter Ashley about having his picture taken with one of the stars of An Irish Goodbye.

James, who works as a barista in the Belfast, stood and bowed in acknowledgment of the applause led by the president.

An Irish Goodbye won the best live action short film at the Academy Awards.

James, who has Down’s syndrome, won plaudits for his role opposite his co-star Séamus O’Hara.

Mr Biden said: “I got to meet James, I got my picture taken, I’m going to go home and brag to my daughter.”

Afterwards James told the Belfast Telegraph: “It was fantastic — a nice shout out from the President of America. What a day it was today.

“He said, ‘I love that a guy from Northern Ireland, who works in Starbucks as a barista, is an Oscar winner’.”

He added: “It’s very special, I mean, it’s nice to be here and it was nice to be asked.”

His dad Ivan said it had been another memorable day.

“It’s barely believable that the president is in Belfast, the eyes of the world are upon us, and he mentions James by name,” he said.

“You couldn’t write it — it’s really hard to believe.

“We just seem to go from one thing to another at the minute.

“When he won the Oscar, you would have thought ‘well, that will take some topping’, but possibly this has done so.”

Mr Martin said James has coped “remarkably well” with all the added fame.

“He has stayed very grounded considering the enormity of what has happened,” he continued.

“I mean, here he is, a wee guy in a low-budget film made locally, and he ends up winning an Oscar.

“It’s like winning the Champions League or the World Cup — it’s just one of those prestigious things.”

Written and directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White, An Irish Goodbye trumped at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles in March.