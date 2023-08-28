Ould Lammas Fair: Crowds flock to Ballycastle for Ireland’s oldest festival

Ellie McGarry and Orla McHenry try some dulse and yellowman from the Dessert Bar in Ballycastle

The Ould Lammas Fair – Ireland’s oldest festival – got under way at the weekend in Ballycastle.

The traditional event sees thousands of people flock to the seaside town to celebrate its culture, heritage, music and agricultural traditions over the four-day event. The main events are held on the last Monday and Tuesday of August.

There was a jam-packed weekend of activity with events such as the heavy horse show, horse races on the beach, fairground rides, live music, entertainment and market stalls selling favourites such as dulse and yellowman.

Last night a fireworks display lit up the sky to celebrate the start of the fair and was followed by an lively outdoor concert.

Crafters and traders from Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market were gathered at the seafront, bringing together an array of fresh food, local products, tasty sweet treats and handmade arts and craft.

Ahead of the event the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “The Ould Lammas Fair has been a staple of Ballycastle for centuries — it is engrained in the town’s history and continues to be a focal point of the year’s tourism calendar.

“This fantastic event holds a very special place in the hearts of local people, as well as in the hearts of the many thousands who come from far and wide to be a part of it each and every year.”