Ould Lammas Fair returns with packed programme of entertainment

Shauna McFall gets ready to sell her pony at the Ould Lammas Fair this weekend

The Ould Lammas Fair returns for another year promising a packed programme of entertainment along with trading and bargaining.

Ireland’s oldest fair is held every year on the last Monday and Tuesday of August.

The fair has been running for nearly 400 years, dating back to the 17th century.

At the beautiful seaside resort of Ballycastle — you can sample the famous local favourite Yellow Man or Dulce or wander around the Naturally North Coast and Glen’s Artisan Market which features local fresh produce, quirky handmade crafts and fine art.

You can experience the hustle and bustle of the horse trading village, get a thrill on one of the many fun fair rides, or simply take in the atmosphere.

There are also vintage vehicle displays, beach races, falcony and pony rides. There will also be a fireworks display on at Ballycastle Harbour on the Sunday evening. The town will be transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets, and visitors as far as the eye can see.