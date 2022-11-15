Our experiences are not inaccurate perceptions, says QUB Orange Society after statement from vice-chancellor

The Orange Society at Queen’s University has hit out at a statement referring to “inaccurate perceptions” of the campus’ treatment of unionist students.

Following months of criticism, Professor Ian Greer, the university’s president and vice-chancellor, said he wished to “address the perception issue” surrounding the treatment of students from a unionist background and their issues.

Previous incidents of perceived bias against students from a unionist background include a ‘Brits Out’ poster being displayed at a freshers’ fair event and allegations of comments and chanting surrounding the murder of Ulster Unionist politician Edgar Graham.

Prof Greer said he had recently met with members of the unionist community, including DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, and has “asked members of the university management team to request engagement with student groups representing the unionist community and other external representatives of unionism”.

However, his reference to “inaccurate perceptions in partnership” has been criticised by the university’s Orange Society.

The group said: “We want to be clear, our lived experiences as students are not ‘inaccurate perceptions’.”

“To imply they are is to reduce and diminish the very real hurt of many unionist students and graduates and is simply unhelpful and counterproductive.

"While we are committed to working with the university, we aren’t interested in soundbites or token gestures.”

Earlier this year, Sir Jeffrey criticised Queen’s after its logo appeared on an academic report titled ‘Making the case for Irish Unity in the EU’.

He said: “The inclusion of the logo on this report is very worrying. Our universities should be above partisan politics”.

Sir Jeffrey added that he was aware of "some very worrying cases of intimidation against unionist students”.

This criticism comes as a human rights professor at the university said he is the victim of a campaign of intimidation following his role as a board member at an Ireland’s Future event in Dublin.

Professor Colin Harvey said a “virtual target” was put on his back following this and also spoke to police about his personal security.

In February, a Freedom of Information request from the Belfast Telegraph revealed figures which showed just 28% of academics at Queen’s are from a Protestant background, compared to 34% from a Catholic background.

Queen’s University has been contacted for comment.