Our pumpkins won’t be a patch on last year due to extreme weather – Armagh growers say plenty to go round, just not as big as usual

Warning popular fruit likely to be noticeably smaller this Halloween

Creative pumpkin carvers and pie makers may have some issues this Halloween as the popular seasonal squash is expected to be smaller than usual due to extreme weather conditions.

It comes after reports of a potential shortage of the fruit in the UK due to wet and wind, and then a prolonged dry spell, with some suppliers fearful they won’t be able to meet demand.

However, growers at Woodview Garden Centre in Armagh are confident they’ll have enough to go round after producing their usual yield of around 7,000 — but admit they’re not as big as they’d normally expect.

Demand for pumpkins continues to grow annually, and Woodview Garden Centre attracts people from far and wide during the Halloween season for its quality product in perfect condition, despite it being smaller this year.

Pumpkin patch at Woodview Garden Centre

Woodview grower Brian Hutchinson explained: “Last year was perfect for growing pumpkins.

“This year they struggled at the start because it was so cold and wet, and then it was probably a bit too warm for them later in the year.

“It is expected we will continue to see extreme weather conditions in the coming years due to the ongoing effects of climate change.”

Despite their size, Mr Hutchinson is pleased with the yield the garden centre has on offer this season.

“We have lots of pumpkins available, there is plenty of choice here for people,” he added.

Halloween is one of the busiest times for Woodview, but the public can come and see the pumpkins growing throughout the year.

The expert explained some of the pumpkin plants can grow 10ft wide and two to three feet high.

“We wouldn’t walk through them (in case of damage), but you can see all the big leaves around them,” Mr Hutchinson explained.

Pumpkin display at Woodview Garden Centre

Woodview Garden Centre will be opening its pumpkin patch to the public from next Saturday until Saturday, October 22 (9am-5pm).

People are advised to wear sensible footwear if they plan to visit.

The centre is also offering its annual autism-friendly sessions for the pumpkin patch from next Wednesday to Friday.

Those interested in these sessions can pre-book them through Woodview’s Facebook page.

Mr Hutchinson has some sound advice for anyone looking for the perfect pumpkin.

“It needs to be hard — make sure it’s as hard and as orange as possible,” he explained.

“When looking for a pumpkin, it is also important to make sure it hasn’t gone off.

“Look for any dark marks, because that means it is rotting.

“Particularly look at the top around the stem, because that’s where they start to rot.”

After Halloween, the remains from your lantern or pie make brilliant fertiliser, according to Mr Hutchinson.

“It’s a good idea to use them on your flower beds, but if not, putting them in your green bin is fine,” he added.

And his final piece of advice for Halloween lovers: “Simply come down and enjoy the pumpkin patch yourself.”