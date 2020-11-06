Out of this world: Armagh Planetarium plans Space Lights festivities

Event: Jack and Tyler take in the lights with a friendly astronaut at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

The Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is preparing to host an out of this world illuminating outdoor family event to enjoy towards the end of this month.

Based within the facility's historic grounds, the Space Lights spectacle will transform the renowned landmark into a magical world of sound and light.

Attractions include space-themed sculptures which will provide an extraordinary backdrop for the perfect 'Insta' moment.

The light show will dazzle audiences from November 26 to 29 and December 3 to 6 and runs each night from 5pm until 9pm, with ticket holders given specific time slots to ensure social distancing.

Yesterday, the Observatory - which has been recording the weather at Armagh since 1795 - reported that this was the sunniest October at Armagh for 12 years. The warmest day was 17C on the 14th, while the coldest day was 9.5C on the 17th.

Following a series of five drier than average Octobers, this was the wettest October at Armagh for six years. There was just one day, the 24th, with no measurable rainfall at all. The wettest day was the 4th with 19.2 mm of rainfall.

Tickets for the Space Lights event can be purchased at https://armaghobservatoryplanetarium.ticketsolve.com/shows