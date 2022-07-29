Out of tune: Disbandment of St Anne’s Cathedral choir a ‘real blow’ for community

A decision to disband the professional choir at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast and make its highly-regarded director of music redundant has been described as “hugely disappointing”.

The Dean and the honorary secretary of the Board of Belfast Cathedral released a statement about the restructuring of the music department at the cathedral due to the “difficult financial circumstances”.

Music has played a central role to worship and church life since the consecration of the cathedral in 1904.

The statement said: “This will include a move away from a paid, professional adult choir to a voluntary adult choir.

“In addition, the full-time role of Director of Music will be made redundant and will be replaced by a part-time Cathedral Choir Director. These changes will come into effect from 01 September, 2022.

“The Dean and Board of Belfast Cathedral wish to record their sincere gratitude and thanks to Matthew Owens, who has been Director of Music at Belfast Cathedral since September 2019.”

It added: “Alongside founding and developing Belfast Cathedral Children’s Choir, Matthew’s leadership and vision have seen Belfast Cathedral Choir attain new levels of excellence in supporting the worshipping life of this place, and enjoy considerable international repute through its Resonus Classics recordings.

“Matthew will be greatly missed, and we wish him and his family every continued success.”

St Anne's Cathedral

The Cathedral Music Trust, which campaigns on behalf of cathedral music and musicians, has vowed to do everything possible to help St Anne’s develop a “sustainable path for musical excellence”.

Peter Allwood, chair of the Cathedral Music Trust, said the decision to disband the professional choir at Belfast Cathedral is a “real blow” for the cathedral, its musicians and the local community.

“Over recent years, the choir has gained a reputation for musical excellence in Northern Ireland, not only through sung cathedral services but also concerts, broadcasts and recordings,” he said.

“Experience shows that this level of musical success will be impossible to maintain under part-time leadership and voluntary singers.

“The recently formed Children’s Choir will suffer from lack of professional support and direction, losing a golden opportunity to develop musicians of the future.

“We are aware of the financial issues facing Belfast Cathedral and will do everything in our power to work with the cathedral to help to establish a sustainable path for musical excellence, which will benefit all who live and worship there.”

Jason Groves, who is Chair of the London Piano Festival and a Trustee at the Cathedral Music Trust tweeted saying he was “hugely disappointed and surprised” by the news.

“Hopefully a way can be found to keep its great tradition going,” he concluded.