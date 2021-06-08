Outbreak of poultry disease infects 250,000 Northern Ireland birds

The Department of Agriculture is working to contain a new outbreak of poultry disease in Northern Ireland.

An outbreak of poultry disease in Northern Ireland is said to have infected 250,000 birds.

The Department of Agirculture (Daera) has said infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT) has been detected on 16 farms, the BBC has reported.

Although farmers have been following strict biosecurity protocols following an outbreak of bird flu in January, Daera has said there has been a breakdown in the process.

Daera veterinary officer Ignatius McKeown described ILT as “a nasty viral disease from the herpes group”.

The symptoms include respiratory problems, increased deaths and loss of production.

While there are no health implications for humans, Mr McKeown said the highly infectious disease will spread rapidly if unchecked.

Although birds can die from ILT they can also recover fully.

This means there is no requirement for mass culling of birds as is normally required during bird flu outbreaks.

Mr McKeown added that any new cases of ILT must be reported to Daera, but help was available for farmers.

"Daera has joined with poultry producers in forming a group to formulate a plan to react against this disease and put procedures in place to control the spread of the disease,” he said.

"People with infected flocks are asked to keep poultry litter on their premises as long as possible. The longer the litter is kept on the premises the virus will reduce through time."

In a statement the Agriculture Department said: ““ILT affects poultry, causing severe respiratory problems, increased mortality and production loss. There have been 17 cases of ILT reported to Daera since May 4.

“Excellent biosecurity measures are absolutely vital in reducing the risk of ILT spread. Litter has been identified as a key risk factor in infection spread, we are urging industry to keep litter trailers covered and store litter for as long as practically possible before spreading it..

“Whilst it is a notifiable disease in Northern Ireland, Daera considers it a production disease and therefore no restrictions or actions at flock level are being carried out. The department will continue to provide support to the poultry industry by providing practical advice through the various communication channels.

“Biosecurity advice is available on the Daera webpage and for immediate disease text notifications please sign up to DAERA text alert service – text “BIRDS” to 67300

“ILT cannot pass from poultry to human – there are no implications for food safety or human health.”