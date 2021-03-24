Outcry after Derry republican group encourages people to gather at Easter event

A republican group has encouraged people to attend an Easter commemoration in apparent defiance of Covid health restrictions.

The Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee has said that it is encouraging people to wear face masks to the event.

However, the event, which takes place on Monday, April 5 at the gates of Derry City cemetery, has been branded a "clear challenge to police by dissident republicans" by a DUP MLA.

The group said: "Join with us to honour those who gave their lives in Ireland's freedom struggle and rededicate ourselves to the ongoing struggle for a 32 County Socialist Republic.

"Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic we encourage all those attending to wear face coverings."

In 2018, the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee's illegal Easter Monday rally saw masked men march through the streets of Creggan as dozens of youths pelted the PSNI with bricks, bottles and petrol bombs.

This year's event is being supported by Saoradh, although that dissident group has also arranged an online commemoration.

The Parades Commission last night said that no notification has been received for a parade for that specified location and date.

"The Commission regulates parades and related protests. It has no responsibility for static events," said a spokesperson.

"Unnotified parades and related protests are a matter for the PSNI."

In response the PSNI said it is reminding the public to adhere to the coronavirus regulations as Easter approaches.

Sinn Fein was asked to comment on the matter and a spokesperson said: "Everyone should follow the public health guidelines currently in place."

Last night Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said he will be raising his concerns about the event directly with the PSNI.

"The Covid regulations on public gatherings are very clear and they will be in place over the Easter weekend," he said.

"This is a clear challenge to police by dissident republicans. They are announcing via press release their intention to breach the law. I will be speaking to PSNI in the city about how they intend to respond to this event.

"There have been repeated attempts by these groups to impose themselves across the city and even in recent days they have been behind rioting and disturbances."

He called for a "clear and united response" from all political representatives in opposition to the group's "attempts to drag Northern Ireland backwards".

Alliance Derry and Strabane councillor Rachael Ferguson urged event organisers to cancel the commemoration in light of the pandemic.

"The law applies to everyone - any parades or similar must seek permission from the Parades Commission and abide by the ruling," she said.

"Everyone has a right to commemorate their history and culture in a peaceful way but we are currently in the middle of a pandemic."

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said last night the public should be aware that restrictions on movements and gatherings remain in place.

"We will continue to engage, explain and encourage compliance with the Regulations, and where and when necessary move to enforcement," he said.

"I would ask everyone to work with us during this pandemic to help to protect the NHS and keep everyone safe."