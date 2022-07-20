Outcry after sex trafficker Martin Heaney freed on time served

Sinn Fein MLA to write to Director of Public Prosecutions over sentence handed to predator

Predator Martin Heaney walked free from court yesterday without serving another hour in a prison cell after pleading guilty to trafficking offences involving 12 vulnerable women.

The 59-year-old, known as ‘mucky Marty’ was sentenced to five years, half to be served half in jail and half on licence.

But he walked free from Laganside Court without having to return to his cell in Maghaberry because of the time he had spent in custody while on remand.

Although judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances, the length of Heaney’s sentence has been criticised as too lenient.

He also became one of the first people in Northern Ireland to be subject to a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order, which places numerous restrictions on him, including on where he lives, what work he does, who he can socialise with and what devices he can have, including mobile phones or laptops.

While 12 women gave statements to police that helped convict Heaney, who is originally from west Belfast but now has an address in Dromore, the real number of victims is thought to be in the triple figures.

Some of his victims were trafficked across the border to Dublin and coerced into having unprotected sex with multiple men. Heaney kept half of their earnings.

In November he entered guilty pleas to 10 counts of controlling the prostitution of 10 women, 10 counts of trafficking and seven charges of voyeurism.

Jailing the predator, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said it was clear that Heaney “was using women, many of whom were extremely vulnerable whether through young age, mental health difficulties, drug misuse or general deprivation”.

Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon said: “This was a particularly shocking case involving sex trafficking and other offences against at least a dozen women and girls, many of whom were extremely vulnerable.

“I will be writing to the Director of Public Prosecutions to ask [if he has] any concerns about the sentence handed out to this man, given the seriousness of the charges he was (convicted) of and what appears to be an unduly lenient sentence.”

Elaine Crory, from the Raise Your Voice campaign group, added: “It is difficult to see how the sentence in this case matches the serious damage done to these survivors.

“The harm that has been done will last far beyond this, and there is no reason to believe that someone like Heaney, who systematically abuses and controls the most vulnerable women they can find, will change this pattern of offending.”