Outlook's bright as Louise Small becomes new face of UTV weather

Louise takes over as Frank Mitchell retires

Warm welcome: Louise Small says she’s ‘really looking forward to getting my sleeves rolled up’

The forecast is bright for UTV's Louise Small who has just been announced as the station's new weather presenter.

Louise, who comes from Glengormley, will take over from legendary presenter Frank Mitchell, when he leaves UTV at the end of the month.

The journalist and news host has worked at UTV for over six years, joining in 2015. She also worked for the company's radio station at the time (U105) where she was a regular news presenter.

When ITV purchased UTV in 2016, Louise moved into an editor role for UTV News, sourcing and developing stories. In recent years, viewers will have seen her standing in for Frank, presenting the weather forecast when he's been off.

In addition, this full-time role will see Louise bring weather-related stories to the news and report on climate and environmental issues.

Following the announcement of her new appointment, Louise paid tribute to Frank and said he had been a huge support to her.

"Northern Ireland's weather is always keeping us guessing, so I'm delighted that I'll be trying to make sense of it all for our viewers every night," she said.

"I am conscious I have massive shoes to fill with Frank leaving UTV. He has been an inspiration and more recently a great support to me.

"I'm really looking forward to getting my sleeves rolled up and beginning work with the great weather team across ITV, as well as my colleagues here in Belfast, to bring relevant stories to the viewers, as well as the all-important nightly weather forecast."

Louise also broke the news on Twitter, referring to her predecessor as 'the man, the myth, the legend'.

Congratulating Louise on her new role, Frank said she would add an "immense amount to the UTV output".

"After 27 years in front of the weather maps, I'm delighted to be handing over to a fabulous young broadcaster who has on many occasions, proven her ability when standing in for me," he said.