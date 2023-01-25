Outpouring of support for MLA Alex Easton who lost his parents in a devastating house fire

The scene of a house fire in Bangor, Co Down, in which an elderly couple died. Pic: Pacemaker

The funeral for the elderly parents of MLA Alex Easton, who died in a fire at their Bangor home, will take place on Saturday.

Alec and Ann Easton, who were aged in their 80s, were pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews responded to the incident in Dellmount Park at around 8.45am on Monday.

A funeral notice said the couple were the dearly loved parents of Christopher, Lorraine and Alex, and loving parents-in-law, grandparents and great grandparents.

A service of thanksgiving for their lives will take place on Saturday in Bangor Abbey at 11am with interment afterwards in St Michael’s Parish Churchyard, Sixmilecross.

Their deaths were met with an outpouring of support for the Easton family.

Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, Aidan Jennings, is among those who have offered heartfelt condolences to the independent Assembly member.

“On behalf of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) I would like to extend my sincere condolences and sympathies to Alex Easton MLA and the wider family circle on the tragic death of his parents Alexander and Ann,” he said.

“Incidents like this strike at the very heart of NIFRS.”

When fire crews arrived they managed to locate Mr and Mrs Easton inside the detached property and get them out, but they had already suffered severe smoke inhalation.

It’s believed amputee Alec, who was found at the back of the property, may have been attempting to raise the alarm.

Police were alerted by care workers who had spotted flames in the front living room and responded along with paramedics.

Mr Jennings paid tribute to all those who responded to the frantic 999 call.

“I would like to acknowledge and pay tribute to our firefighters and emergency service colleagues who attended this tragic incident,” he said.

“Our thoughts remain with the Easton family and the local community at this difficult time.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The deceased couple’s grief-stricken son visited the scene shortly after the incident.

Mr Easton praised police, fire crews, ambulance staff and the air ambulance service as he paid tribute to their “professionalism and care”.

The North Down representative has asked for time and space to deal with his loss but said the entire family is grateful for all the prayers and messages of condolence they have received.

Former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster is among those who have offered support to Mr Easton who quit the party in 2021.

“Words are inadequate at such a devastating loss but I send my love and prayers to my former colleague Alex and hope he finds the strength along with the rest of the family to come to terms with the death of his parents in this awful way,” she wrote on social media.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also said he is “thinking of Alex Easton and his wider family circle as they deal with this terrible loss”.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill offered her “deepest sympathies” following the tragedy.

“My thoughts are with Alex and his wider family circle at this desperately sad time,” she tweeted.

Alliance leader Naomi Long also sent a message of support following the “devastating” fire.

“To lose a parent is always painful, but to lose both in such tragic circumstances is unimaginable,” she said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Alex and his family at this difficult time. Praying they find comfort in this anguish.”