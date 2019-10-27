Outrage after Boys Brigade target of sectarian abuse while parading in west Belfast

Former Lord Mayor of Belfast Brian Kingston has said that members of the Boys Brigade were subject to "appalling" sectarian abuse while parading in west Belfast.

The parade, comprised of mostly of primary school age boys in the 17th Belfast Boys Brigade Company - some as young as 6 years old - left St John's Church of Ireland on Belfast's Stewartstown Road on Sunday morning to walk the 200 yards past Woodbourne PSNI station to the Suffolk housing estate where many of them live.

As police stopped traffic to allow the children's parade to pass, drivers honked their horns and revved their engines, with some motorists winding down car their windows to shout abuse at the little boys, DUP councillor Kingston said.

When the children's parade turned into Black's Road, the entrance to the Suffolk Housing estate, police also stopped traffic to let them do so - leading to another outbreak of car horn beeping and honking, revving of engines and people screaming abuse from their cars at the kids.

Alderman Kingston said he was "disgusted" to learn of the abuse.

He said that those who took part are a "disgrace and should be ashamed of themselves".

"I will be raising what happened with the PSNI. The whole of the short procession took place outside the largest PSNI station in West Belfast, but I'm not at all happy with the way the PSNI handled things," Alderman Kingston said.

The PSNI could not be contacted on Sunday evening, despite attempts by the Belfast Telegraph.