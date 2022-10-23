Outrage after Kilkeel memorial wreaths stolen and destroyed in ‘hate fuelled’ attack

A DUP MLA has expressed outrage after a number of wreaths on a Co Down memorial were removed and vandalised overnight.

The South Down politician Diane Forsythe shared a number of images of the destroyed poppies at the Lower Square memorial having been thrown into a nearby river.

Ms Forsythe confirmed she has reported the incident to the police and said unionist communities “will not be bullied or intimidated”.

The PSNI confirmed they are investigating what they are treating as a “hate crime” and said it is the second reported incident at the memorial in a week.

“The vile behaviour of hate fuelled Individuals is evident once again in South Down as wreaths on memorials in the Lower Square Kilkeel were removed, vandalised, shredded and thrown around overnight,” Ms Forsythe said.

“These memorials and wreaths are in memory of loved and respected local individuals. The disrespect shown is incredible.

“More and more the evidence of no respect for Unionists in this ‘New Ireland’ builds. Unionist representatives face a tough time but we stand strong for our communities and will not be bullied or intimidated.

“There is CCTV in the Lower Square and the incident has been reported to the police. Those involved will be held to the full force of the law and names and faces made known.”

PSNI Sergeant Kenny Gracey said: "This is the second report we have received relating to wreaths in Kilkeel in a week. In the first incident last weekend, a wreath was stolen and now wreaths have been damaged.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area over the weekend and may have seen any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 597 of 23/10/22. We are continuing to investigate both reports and would welcome any information."

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/