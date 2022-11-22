Outrage after man is forced to drive ‘bomb’ at gunpoint to Derry PSNI station

‘Elaborate hoax’ device is brought to police station by delivery driver

Police and ATO deal with a suspect car carrying a device outside Waterside PSNI station. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

There has been widespread political condemnation of an attack in Londonderry during which a man was held at gunpoint and forced to drive what he thought was a bomb to a nearby police station.

The driver’s grey Ford Mondeo was hijacked by a number of masked and armed men at about 10.30pm on Sunday.

Police say the suspicious object was placed in the delivery driver’s car in the Currynierin area of the city before he was forced to drive the two-and-a-half miles to the police station.

The driver was forced to abandon the vehicle outside Waterside police station where he was then able to raise the alarm.

The object was later found to be “an elaborate hoax”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he is “concerned” by the incident adding that there was “no more room” for violence in NI.

The incident occurred just days after an explosive device caused damage to a police car in Strabane. Four men arrested in connection with the attack, that involved a viable device attached to a command wire, were later released without charge.

It’s understood another arrest was made last night in Strabane, where residents in Inisfree Gardens were evacuated from their homes during a security alert.

Two officers had been on patrol on Thursday at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.

The PSNI said it would pursue a “strong line of enquiry” into whether the New IRA was involved.

“These are two incidents now within a week. I think we’d have to be very, very clear to people that the people on this island and people in Northern Ireland want no more violence. They want politics to work,” said Mr Martin.

A number of homes were evacuated and a local primary school was closed due to the security operation at the Waterside station.

Officers armed with assault rifles stood guard as Army Ammunition Technical Officers spent the night working on the vehicle.

The area is one of the city’s busiest regions and Lisnagelvin Primary School and Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre were both forced to close for a time.

PSNI chief superintendent Nigel Goddard said the device was a petrol can with a pipe attached which was designed to look like a car bomb.

He said police believed the New IRA may have been behind the incident.

“The misguided and senseless actions of those responsible have caused widespread disruption in the local community and beyond,” Mr Goddard said.

He said it caused major disruption, with children missing school and families with young children moved out of their homes overnight.

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson said: “These thugs speak for nobody, and their despicable actions achieve nothing other than inflicting terror to and disrupting the lives of local residents.”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland called the incident “warped and downright irresponsible”.

Chairman Liam Kelly said: “This is reprehensible. The people who terrorised a delivery driver and then caused wholesale, unacceptable disruption to the community are morally bankrupt and heartless individuals.”

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said it was “extremely concerning” while SDLP leader Colum Eastwood condemned the “actions of a tiny minority that want to prove they still exist” for disrupting the lives of “ordinary people in Derry”.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said the incident mirrors the attack of October 1990 when the IRA held Patsy Gillespie’s wife and children at gunpoint and forced the 42-year-old to drive a bomb into a checkpoint at Coshquin.