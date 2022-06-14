Outrage after man shot four times in legs in west Belfast while children were in the area

A man in west Belfast has been hospitalised after suffering four gunshot wounds to his legs in a “brutal” attack, police have said.

Detectives have appealed for information on the incident which took place at the Millenium Way area of west Belfast on Monday.

Detective Inspector Dane said: “Shortly before 9.15pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s received 4 gunshot wounds to the back of both of his legs outside a property at the Millennium Way area. It was reported that two men wearing dark coloured clothing made off from the scene following the incident.”

The man was then taken to hospital for his injuries which are described as non-life threatening at this stage.

Damage had also been caused to the front door way and hallway of the property following the incident.

"This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society,” Detective Inspector Dane added.

“This was a built-up residential area in daylight, with this barbaric attack showing a complete disregard for the local community. The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, especially with children present in the area at the time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1934, June 13.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”