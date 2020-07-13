Outrage after raiders leave woman tied up in bathroom following Ballintoy burglary

A Co Antrim community has been left shocked after a woman in her 60s was the victim of a terrifying burglary that saw her being tied up in her bathroom by two masked men in the early hours of Saturday.

It happened shortly after midnight in her home on Whitepark Road near Ballintoy.

Local councillor John McAuley has appealed for the community to remain vigilant.

"It's vital anyone who saw anything unusual that night contacts police urgently so they feel the full force of the law," he said.

"The community will be shocked at what has happened here."

Sinn Fein's Philip McGuigian also condemned those responsible for what he said was a "terrifying burglary".

"This is a close-knit and quiet area and it will be left in a state of shock at this entire incident," the North Antrim MLA said.

During her ordeal the woman was ordered to hand over money and jewellery before she was forced into the bathroom, where her wrists were tied.

The men left the house after taking items from her bedroom and her handbag.

One of the men is approximately 6ft tall, well-built and thought to be aged about 34 years old.

The second male is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins tall and of a medium build.

Both men had their faces covered and had accents not thought to be local to the area.

Police appealed for anyone with information to call 101, quoting ref 170 of 12/07/20.