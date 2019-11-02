Outrage as Belfast City Council cleaning staff assaulted

Police confirmed the incident happened at 11am when two men aged 48 and 55 were assaulted and one mobile phone was stolen (stock photo)

Two members of Belfast City Council cleaning staff have been "badly beaten" while carrying out their duties.

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy said the attack happened at Brompton Park in Ardoyne, north Belfast, yesterday.

"Very worrying to hear that council cleansing staff were attacked in Ardoyne in the entry at Brompton Park by two men," he said.

"Both have been badly beaten, one phone was stolen and waiting to speak to the police about it.

"If anyone seen anything about 11am in the entry please get in touch, we can't let things like this happen.

"It has the potential to disrupt cleansing around the entries in the district."

Police confirmed the incident happened at 11am when two men aged 48 and 55 were assaulted and one mobile phone was stolen.

Both sustained facial injuries which didn't require hospital treatment.

The PSNI said: "The men were approached by two males in an alleyway.

"One male was described as being in his 20s, slim build wearing a green tracksuit.

"The second male is described as being in his 30s, with short brown hair and of heavy build."

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said: "The attack on Belfast City Council cleansing staff was venomous and sickening. We must all be united in condemning those behind it.

"If anyone has a shred of information, no matter how big or small, ensure it is passed onto the police."

Meanwhile, Belfast City Council said it had launched a review into the incident, which it described as "unacceptable".

"We place the health and safety of our employees at the centre of everything we do," the council said.

"A full investigation is being undertaken by the PSNI."