Outrage as schoolboy (13) is victim of ‘sectarian attack’ in north Belfast

A schoolboy has been left with two black eyes and bruising to his head after being attacked by a crowd of youths in north Belfast.

The assault, which is believed to have been sectarian, took place shortly after 7pm on Wednesday as 13-year-old Louis Kerr from the Westland estate was making his way to football practice.

Around 10 teenagers attacked the boy as he walked with two other friends from the Westland to the Oldpark Road to catch a bus to Ballysillan for football training.

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said it was a “savage and unprovoked sectarian attack” on a group of schoolchildren who were simply trying to catch a bus.

Louis was also subjected to sectarian slurs by his attackers. His two friends managed to escape uninjured.

Mr Pankhurst said: “This was a savage and unprovoked sectarian attack upon a 13-year-old boy who was making his way to football in Ballysillan from the Westland estate.

“He recently had a cast removed from a broken arm, and not only was unable to defend himself, but was worried it might be injured again.

“The boy was walking with two friends to the bus stop on the Oldpark Road to catch a bus to their football training up in Ballysillan.

“The innocence of a group of young teenagers attending their weekly sporting activity stands in stark contrast to the callous and wicked intent of those who assaulted them because they were from a Protestant area.

“I utterly condemn this reprehensible attack and would encourage anyone with any information to assist the police in their enquiries, including local businesses who may have CCTV footage of the attack.

“I would also urge representatives to join with me in condemning this attack and stand with us in facing down the scourge of sectarianism.”

The Westland estate, a small Protestant area in north Belfast that backs onto the Waterworks, was the scene of interface violence in the past but has been quiet in recent years.

“Thankfully things have calmed down. The issue seems to be while the attacks are more sporadic when they do occur, they’re particularly nasty,” added Mr Pankhurst.

“This attack was an example of that, a young lad on his way to football practice attacked in the most horrendous way, simply because he was identified as coming from a Protestant area.”

The DUP councillor called for political condemnation and asked that all those with influence do their utmost to ensure there was no trouble at any of the north Belfast interfaces as the summer approaches.

“We know from the past that there can be problems in the brighter weather when there are more young people on the streets. The interfaces have been quiet in recent years and for the sake of the residents we’d all like to keep it that way,” he added.