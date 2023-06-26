Outrage as windows of Ballymena homes smashed in racist attacks

Residents including Zornica Ilieva, Minka Kirilova and Zorka Ilieva look at the damage caused to their homes

A house where a mother was sleeping with her two young children was among four Ballymena homes targeted in racist attacks in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police officers were called to Larne Street at about 2.15am after reports that multiple windows had been smashed at properties in the area.

It is understood the residents living in the houses are a mixture of Bulgarian and Portuguese families and the row of properties has been attacked before.

Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland, who became the party’s North Antrim representative in April, said the incidents were “extremely targeted” and premeditated.

She understands the perpetrator “went specifically to the different doors” and that the attacked houses aren’t all directly beside one another.

"I had assumed they had just targeted a street where there was a high level of minority ethnic residents, but they’ve actually skipped doors, suggesting it is highly targeted,” she said.

The PSNI is treating the situation as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Minka Kirilova has been living in the area for seven years and her two children – aged two and four – were sleeping when the attacks took place.

The Belfast Telegraph also understands that the people living in the targeted properties have local jobs and the legal documentation required to reside in Northern Ireland.

"We are horrified that this targeted attack took place in the middle of the night on homes where families and children were sleeping,” Ms Mulholland added.

"Everybody has a right to feel safe in their own home and it’s inexcusable that these attacks took place.

"Myself and my colleague for Ballymena, Cllr John Hyland, have and will continue to engage with the Mid and East Antrim inter ethnic forum and will be seeking ways to further support minority ethnic families and individuals in our town.”

The PSNI added that the suspect they are searching for is described as being a man of stocky build, wearing dark shorts and an orange top.

Police said they will be increasing patrols in the area and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home," the force said.

Patrick Yu is the executive director of the Northern Ireland Council for Ethnic Minorities (NICRE).

He said "this is not the first time” different racial groups in Ballymena have been subjected to violence.

"There is a coach service between Romania and Ballymena, and I have had comments a few times where people suspect Romanian nationals have stolen things or smuggled items into Northern Ireland. It is a very racist attitude, when nothing has been found [or proven].

“These Monday attacks are worrying as they are on four families living in the same street. We pledge the residents to tell the police anything they know using special help lines.

"NICRE condemns the barbaric behaviour of the attackers and we will work with the PSNI to bring the justice to the four families.”

While no other direct motive has been stated by police, one source told this newspaper there has been previous “tensions” in the area, particularly around housing.

According to the latest PSNI statistics, there have been 66 recorded racist incidents and crimes in the Mid and East Antrim area in the 12 months from March 2022 to March 2023.

Across Northern Ireland as a whole, there were 114 fewer racist incidents and 53 fewer racist crimes recorded by police in comparison to 2021/22, with 1,221 racially motivated incidents and crimes being documented in the last year.