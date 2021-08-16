Outrage at bonfire sign bearing name of murdered PSNI officer Ronan Kerr

Pyre had a number of ‘offensive and distasteful’ materials on it

Posters bearing the names of murdered Catholic police officer Ronan Kerr and PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne were placed on a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry yesterday.

Poppy wreaths from war memorials were also placed on the pyre in Meenan Square in the Bogside, as well as British, Orange Order, loyalist, Parachute Regiment and Israeli flags.

The bonfire also bore several names, including that of Mr Kerr (25), who died 10 years ago after a booby-trap bomb exploded under his car outside his home near Omagh.

The PSNI said it was “aware of a banner… making threats towards police officers and a member of the public".

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The display of this material has been perceived as both offensive and distasteful.

“An evidence gathering operation was in place during this incident, and we will now review this to establish if any offences occurred. If any offences are detected, a full police investigation will be carried out.”

The offensive material drew strong criticism from politicians who had hoped that the bonfire would pass off without serious incident. It was built on land earmarked for a regeneration project to be funded by the Executive Office.

Foyle DUP MLA and Executive Office junior minister Gary Middleton said: “As a society we must never become desensitised to displays of hatred and intolerance.

“The current state of the bonfire in the Bogside must be condemned given the clear display of intimidation towards members of our communities.

"It is particularly sickening that the bonfire has a large sign naming an officer who was brutally murdered by terrorists.

"The clear motive behind this display is to cause further hurt and offence upon those who have already suffered so much.

“I strongly urge those with influence in the area to have these items removed.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney, a member of the city council’s bonfire working group since its formation in 2017, said he was disappointed at what had been placed on the bonfire.

“No flags, emblems or religious memorabilia in my opinion should be burned on a bonfire,” he said. "It is only going to cause hurt and pain to families and to a large section of the community.

“I’m disappointed.”