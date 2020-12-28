Outrage at vandal who painted over artist Terry Bradley's mural in Bangor

Saddened: artist Terry Bradley shared a photo of the graffiti attack on his mural

Hundreds of outraged art lovers and public-spirited citizens posted messages of shock and horror after the artist shared a picture of the Bangor High Street wall painting the vandal had attacked.

He captioned it simply with a sad-faced emoji and one word: "Shame."

The culprit spray-painted a crude image of male genitalia across the striking image of a woman gazing over her shoulder entitled Don't Look Back - versions of which sell for up to £1,100 on Mr Bradley's website.

The vandal had even 'tagged' their own unique signature to the adolescent daub - something which led locals to hope the culprit would be easy to identify and bring to justice.

North Down Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers condemned the attack on the artwork.

"It's disappointing that someone as talented as Terry, who's committed so much time and effort into brightening up part of the street scene in Bangor should have his work defaced in such a childish and disgusting act of pure vandalism.

"It was not a clever thing to do and will be universally condemned by everyone in Bangor," the MLA added.

Bangor Green councillor Stephen Dunlop said he was shocked at the defacement of the artist's painting.

"Terry is a treasure" Mr Dunlop said.

"Everybody knows Terry's work, and everybody admires it.

"It's really distinctive.

"He is very well respected, and I am really saddened to hear that something he did for everybody to enjoy has been defaced."

Fellow Bangor councillor Ray McKimm described the attack on the painting as disgraceful.

"We're working very hard at the rejuvenation of the town centre, with big projects ongoing at Queen's Parade, the seafront, and other big infrastructure projects," the independent councillor said.

"But regeneration is when people really get a sense of pride and inspiration about their town, and feel that it's a good place to live, work and bring up children.

"It's really disappointing when work by people like Terry - who has done very well in his career and is investing in Bangor - gets defaced like this."