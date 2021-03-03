Outrage over Pontins' blacklist of people with Irish surnames

Sinn Fein and Downing Street condemn holiday park company after policy on 'undesirable guests' exposed

A Sinn Fein MP has said use of an "undesirable guests" list by a UK holiday park company to exclude Travellers harks back to a time of anti-Irish discrimination.

Michelle Gildernew called on Pontins' owner Britannia to take urgent action.

Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited is now working with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to prevent racial discrimination after a Pontins employee said the company was operating a discriminatory bookings policy.

EHRC verified the claims and said practices included a list of Irish surnames published on its intranet page, with staff required to block potential customers with those names from booking.

It said staff monitored calls and refused or cancelled bookings made by people with an Irish accent or surname, and Pontins' commercial vehicle policy excluded Travellers from its holiday parks.

Ms Gildernew said: "It is deeply concerning, and quite frankly infuriating, that in 2021 anti-Irish and anti-Traveller racism continues in Britain.

"This blacklist harks back to a time when posters barring Irish people were displayed in bars, hotels and other public establishments across Britain."

She said Pontins' owners "must immediately ensure that those responsible for composing this blacklist are held fully accountable and that all forms of discrimination are eradicated from its business practices".

By declining to provide its services to guests of a certain race or ethnic group, Pontins was "directly discriminating on the basis of race" and breached the 2010 Equality Act, EHRC said. Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited said it was working to enhance its staff training and procedures to further promote equality throughout the business.

Downing Street condemned the blacklist as "completely unacceptable", with the Prime Minister's official spokesman saying: "No one in the UK should be discriminated against because of their race or ethnicity.

"It's right that the EHRC and Pontins investigate and address this."

EHRC's Alastair Pringle said: "It is hard not to draw comparisons with an undesirable guests list and the signs displayed in hotel windows 50 years ago explicitly barring Irish people and black people.

"Banning people from services based on their race is discrimination and is unlawful. To say that such policies are outdated is an understatement.

"It is right to challenge such practices and any business that believes this is acceptable should think again before they find themselves facing legal action."

The firm said: "Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited has agreed to work together with EHRC to further enhance its staff training and procedures in order to further promote equality throughout its business."

As part of the agreement Pontins must investigate the "undesirable guests" list, take appropriate action and ensure lessons are learned.

It must commission a review into its booking and commercial vehicle policy and consider any recommendations, and provide equality and diversity training for staff each year.

If it does not adhere to these terms, EHRC can launch a full investigation.