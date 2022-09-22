Over 100 community leaders write open letter calling for ‘urgent action’ over cost of living crisis

Over 100 community leaders have written an open letter calling for "urgent action"

More than 100 charity leaders, community activists and academics in Northern Ireland have made a joint plea for urgent action to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The letter, which was published , calls for a new Stormont Executive to be formed immediately.

It has been signed as groups such as Extern NI, Action Mental Health, Parenting NI and Survivors of Suicide.

“Local households of all shapes and sizes are being pummelled by spiralling living costs,” they wrote.

"Energy bills have increased by hundreds of pounds per year, record levels of inflation are making essentials like food and fuel unaffordable, and neither wages nor social security support have risen sufficiently to cushion the blow.

“The crippling cost of living is pushing people in Northern Ireland into making increasingly desperate decisions to survive week-to-week.”

The representatives say they are aware of the” heartbreaking stories” of people having to skip meals and turn off their heating in order to survive the rising costs.

Their letter also includes references to people “making their own sanitary products because they simply can’t afford to get by any other way”.

Chairperson of Maghera Cross Community Link Ruth Watterson – an organisation that provides community resources and a food bank to the area – told the BBC that people are visiting their group “because they don’t know what to do”.

“We have people who help with our running costs, but our electricity has more than doubled,” she said.

"We have people coming into the food bank and they don’t know what to do, it’s either food or heat, they just can’t afford to do both. Instead of asking for food, they asking for help from us for oil and stuff like that.”

Ms Watterson said the additional payment of £100 for home heating oil, which will be given to households across the UK who are not able to receive support for their heating costs through the Energy Price Guarantee, was “not enough”.

“Most places around here won’t even deliver (oil) unless you’re ordering over £200 so it’s gathering up that £100 is where people are struggling. How long will £200 worth of heating oil do?”