Over 11,000 cigarettes and more than 5kg of tobacco seized in Limavady

HM Revenue Customs (HMRC) have said over 11,000 cigarettes and more than 5kg of hand-rolling tobacco has been seized following searches of residential properties in Co Londonderry.

In a statement, HMRC said officers from HM Revenue and Customs accompanied by Police Service of Northern Ireland seized the cigarettes and tobacco on Monday.

The suspected illicit tobacco products are worth an estimated £7,000 in lost duty and taxes.

HMRC said no arrests have been made but “further enquiries are taking place.”

Lucie Irving, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Working together in partnership with other enforcement colleagues, we target the criminal gangs stealing from the taxpayer, robbing public services and undermining legitimate, honest traders.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Working with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, we remain committed to targeting and disrupting the activities of organised crime groups.

“We’re grateful to local communities for their continued support, and would reiterate our ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”